Lionesses skipper underlines ultimate target after successful hunt at Africa 7s matchday one

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 7, 2026 – National women’s rugby 7s team captain Stella Wafula says their ultimate target is to win the Africa Championships at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

Wafula said they are treating every game as a final, with their ultimate stop being the grand finale where they hope to secure their spot in the World Rugby Series Division 2.

“We were just training to win, not to lose any game. As a team we decided we were going to treat every game as a final so for me it is a pleasure to win. Our expectation is to reach the final,” the Impala RFC player said.

Action between Zambia and South Africa at the opening day of Africa Women’s 7s at the RFUEA Grounds. PHOTO/CHARLES ADEDE

The Kenya Lionesses finished matchday 1 with a 100 per cent record following victories over Ghana and Tunisia in Pool B.

They began with a 25-7 win over the West Africans before rounding up the day with a 19-00 walloping of the North Africans.

Their unblemished run notwithstanding, Wafula admitted that the Lionesses needed to raise it up a notch on matchday 2 as they get into the business-end of the competition.

“Pressure is there…obviously, there is pressure…but we managed to handle it,” she said.

Simon Odongo’s charges next face Mauritius in the quarters on Sunday morning, hoping to advance further in their quest for glory on home soil.