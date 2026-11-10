The One Three Six Is giving African Fashion A Luxurious New Home

The world is not only looking at African luxury fashion but also taking form it. From independent designers and homegrown labels to contemporary African craftsmanship, a new destination on Riverside Drive is making ownership feel very clear. With a compelling experience for shopping, celebrating and investing in the creativity happening right here at home.

There is something rather satisfying about discovering a fashion label with a story that connects you to home. Nairobi’s newest cultural and retail destination is bringing together an exciting community of independent Kenyan and African fashion brands under one roof. While shopping is certainly part of the appeal, there is a bigger story unfolding here: one about creative independence, collaboration, African identity and what the future of the fashion industry could look like when designers are given room to grow together. The fact that it is women led is simply a cherry on top.

It’s Not Just Fashion. It’s Individuality. It’s Identity.

The beauty of independent fashion is the space it creates to showcase all forms of storytelling. After an insightful conversation with the designers of One Three Six, one thing is clear. Each designer has a different relationship with clothing, culture, craftsmanship and their customers who always come back for more. Some are interested in reinterpreting heritage, others in pushing contemporary silhouettes, while some are building entirely new conversations around what African fashion can be.

At the heart of the destination are collectives like Mkaate, a multi-brand concept store that brings together labels including KikoRomeo, Yoshita and Kooroo. Around it, independent stores and creative studios from Katush, Hamaji, Lilabare, Urban Ranch, One Hundred Years, Studio Namnyak, Neka and We Are NBO creating an ecosystem that feels less like a conventional shopping center and more like a meeting point for new discovery and reinvention.

Take KikoRomeo, one of Kenya’s established fashion names. Founded by Ann McCreath, the label has long been associated with championing African creativity, cultural identity and ethical fashion. Its presence at Mkaate offers shoppers an opportunity to engage with a brand that has helped shape Kenya’s contemporary fashion conversation.

Yoshita and Kooroo add to the “new Kenyan designer” and consumer. Experimental, bold and luxurious, it gives the multi-brand concept store a wider representation of independent design and creative expression. The appeal of a curated space like Mkaate is precisely what Kenya need. It allows you to discover different aesthetics, mix and match pieces and designers without being confined to one fashion philosophy. It’s relaxed luxury.

Then there is Katush, whose presence brings another distinct design voice into the conversation. Having individual designer spaces within a shared destination allows customers to experience a brand beyond the finished garment. It creates an opportunity to understand the thinking, personality and creative direction behind the clothes. As you will find the designers in their store, I encourage you to ask questions.

Katungulu’s design philosophy is particularly interesting because it draws from heritage without feeling trapped by nostalgia. Her work explores Kenyan identity, cultural histories and traditional craftsmanship, translating these influences into modern and chic contemporary clothing that feels relevant to the your wardrobe. Her inspirations have included Kamba folklore, East African craft traditions and cultural references from across the continent.

Studio Namnyak, founded by Namnyak Odupoy, which offers a particularly interesting interpretation of contemporary African design. Its work explores East African heritage through handloomed cotton, crochet, beadwork, leatherwork and other artisanal techniques, translating traditional craftsmanship into beautifully thought out architectural silhouettes.

Hamaji and Lilabare contribute to the independent fashion landscape, while Urban Ranch, One Hundred Years and Neka expand the range of creative identities represented within the destination. We Are NBO adds another layer to the Nairobi-centred creative conversation.

With one of a kind Kenyan labels that work with natural fibers, botanical dyes, handloomed textiles, reclaimed materials and agricultural waste, transforming them into contemporary garments. Experimenting with unexpected materials such as pineapple stalks and peel, coffee grounds and other discarded resources. We are able to feel and wear what it’s like to push the boundaries of sustainable fashion.

LilaBare also works with “a network of more than 250 local makers, including farmers, weavers, dyers, spinners and artisans.” Its small-batch production model places craftsmanship and the people behind each garment at the center of the label.

Peeked your interest? Well, how about being inspired by the wild landscapes of East Africa and the sophistication of international city living, Urban Ranch brings a different dimension to the fashion offerings at The One Three Six.

Urban Ranch works with Kenyan artisans, investing in skills development and creating opportunities for rural communities and their families. Each product represents more than an attractive accessory; it is also part of a wider effort to showcase Kenyan craftsmanship and connect local makers with a global market.

The bigger picture: Why a shared fashion home matters

Has there ever really been a room for African designers? One of the challenges facing independent African designers has been visibility. There is certainly no shortage of talent, creativity or ideas in Kenya. What can be harder to come by is the infrastructure that allows creative businesses to become commercially sustainable while maintaining their own individuality and creative freedom.

Designers need more! Designers need a safe space that allows them to explore their artistic vision. The future of Africa’s fashion industry needs physical retail spaces, real time access to customers, consistent sales, brand recognition, opportunities to collaborate and the ability to build businesses that can survive beyond a particularly successful collection, viral pattern or fashion week.

The One Three Six has chosen to place independent brands that would have found themselves in mega malls competing with one another, to a destination that creates an environment where their identities can coexist. A customer might arrive looking for a particular designer and leave having discovered three others. A beautifully orchestrated ecosystem where one brand introduces another to a new audience and so on and so forth. A shared location creates opportunities for conversations, collaborations and a stronger creative network.

For emerging designers, being surrounded by more established names can offer visibility and credibility. For established designers, it creates opportunities to connect with a new generation of customers and creative entrepreneurs.

It is a simple idea, but one that is clearly going to be significant. It makes discovering Kenyan fashion an experience rather than an online treasure hunt.

Beyond the wardrobe: Fashion meets culture and community

One of the more exciting things about The One Three Six is its ambition to be more than a retail destination. Fashion like many parts of Africa doesn’t live in isolation. It weaves its way into music, art, food, architecture, photography, identity and the people who bring all these things together. The most interesting creative spaces understand this relationship.

The idea of bringing fashion, hospitality, culture and experiences together creates room for something more organic to happen. Imagine discovering a new designer, having a conversation with a creative entrepreneur, attending a cultural event and spending the afternoon exploring what Nairobi’s independent creative scene has to offer.

It is the sort of destination that encourages you to stay a little longer than you intended. You find yourself discussing fabrics, discovering new labels and reconsidering your entire wardrobe all before lunch.

There is also something important about having spaces where designers and customers can interact directly. Fashion becomes less transactional and more personal. Customers begin to understand the process behind a garment, the people involved in making it and the decisions that influence its price, quality and design.

That relationship can be particularly valuable in an industry where conversations around sustainability, ethical production and conscious consumption are becoming increasingly important.

What The One Three Six represents is an interesting shift in how we experience independent fashion in Nairobi. It brings together designers with different perspectives and creative identities while giving them a shared platform to reach a wider audience.

It is a reminder that heritage does not have to remain in the past, isolated and vulnerable; it can be reimagined, worn and made relevant to a new generation.