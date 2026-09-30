Workable Nairobi becomes Africa’s first WELL Coworking Rated workspace

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Workable Nairobi has become the first coworking space in Africa to achieve the WELL Coworking Rating, an international benchmark focused on health, wellbeing and human performance in flexible workspaces.

Developed by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) in partnership with The Instant Group, the WELL Coworking Rating is the first global standard dedicated to health and wellbeing in coworking environments.

The rating provides a framework covering areas including air and water quality, light, comfort, movement, mental wellbeing and community, with the aim of creating healthier and more people-centred workplaces.

Workable said the achievement builds on its focus on flexible workspace solutions and sustainability, including its EDGE certification for resource-efficient design.

Workable Founder and CEO Samir Patel said the recognition gives enterprises operating in Nairobi a workspace that meets an internationally recognised benchmark for wellbeing and ESG considerations.

“As global organisations increasingly hold their real estate to ESG and wellbeing standards, achieving Africa’s first WELL Coworking Rating gives our members a workspace that already meets that benchmark,” Patel said.

The milestone comes as businesses increasingly consider employee wellbeing, sustainability and workplace experience alongside traditional factors such as cost, location and productivity.

Sam Pickering, Managing Director at Incendium, part of The Instant Group, said Workable’s achievement demonstrates how workspace operators are placing health and wellbeing at the centre of their strategies.

International WELL Building Institute Senior Vice President for EMEA Ann Marie Aguilar congratulated Workable, saying the achievement sets a high bar for the African industry and demonstrates the value of health-focused, high-performing environments.

Workable said the recognition strengthens its position as a people-focused flexible workspace provider and contributes to the development of healthier workplace standards across Africa.