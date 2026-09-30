Lumakanda OCS charged over alleged defilement of 14-year-old girl

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 — The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of Lumakanda Police Station has been remanded after being charged with the alleged defilement of a 14-year-old girl in Lugari Sub-County, Kakamega County.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the police commander was charged before Senior Resident Magistrate Dorcas Mac’andere, with prosecutors opposing his release on bail and bond.

“The accused faces a charge of defilement contrary to Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(3) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006,” the ODPP said.

The prosecution, led by Counsels Ian Makotsi and Prudence Lelei, also opposed the accused’s release, citing the seriousness of the alleged offences.

The ODPP said the accused faces an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child contrary to Section 11(1) of the Sexual Offences Act, as well as a separate charge of abuse of a position of authority contrary to Section 24(2) of the Act.

According to the ODPP, the alleged offences occurred between September 24 and 27, 2026, and involved the 14-year-old girl.

“In opposing the bail and bond application, prosecution submitted that the charges allegedly committed were serious in nature,” the ODPP said.

The court ordered the accused to remain in custody until October 1, 2026, pending determination of his bond terms.

The accused remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty by a court of law.