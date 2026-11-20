The British High Commission in Nairobi hosted an evening of celebration to mark His Majesty King Charles III’s Birthday, bringing together diplomats, government officials, business leaders and guests.

The event was hosted by British High Commissioner to Kenya Matt Baugh and his wife, Dr Caroline Baugh, and attended by UK Minister for Africa Kirsty Neil, who was visiting Nairobi. Kenya was represented by the Principal Secretary in the State Department for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs. The celebration also offered an opportunity to reaffirm the longstanding friendship between Kenya and the United Kingdom. Here are some moments from the evening.