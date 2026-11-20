LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 20 — Up to 100,000 young people from the EU would be allowed to travel, work and study in the UK per year under a new youth mobility scheme set to be agreed on Friday, the BBC understands.

The same number of young Britons would be allowed into Europe under the scheme, expected to be approved at the UK-EU summit in Brussels. Downing Street has not commented on the details, but said talks were “down to the wire” on Thursday.

The prime minister has said a “Channel action plan” on immigration could also be struck, while negotiators are seeking agreements on food trade rules and carbon emissions pricing.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has accused Andy Burnham of “reopening the divisions” of the Brexit referendum.

A new youth mobility scheme would aim to make it easier for young people to work and travel both in the EU and UK.

The UK already has schemes in place with 13 non-EU countries including Australia, Canada and India.

In 2024, the EU proposed allowing 18 to 30 year-olds to work or study in the EU and UK for up to four years.

Labour, which was then in opposition, rejected the deal – arguing it amounted to reinstating freedom of movement.

Since coming to government, the party has suggested it would consider a more restricted scheme with a time limit, a cap on the numbers coming to the UK and a ban on participants from claiming benefits.

The UK’s request to limit numbers has proved to be a sticking point in negotiation ahead of the summit, along with the EU’s request that EU students should pay the same tuition fees at UK universities as domestic students.

Speaking to broadcasters on Thursday evening, Burnham was asked if there were any circumstances in which the UK would walk away from a deal on Friday.

“There would always be those circumstances because I’m in this to get the best deal for Britain, always,” he said.

“But what’s in it for us is the possibility of lower food prices and I can’t turn my back on that, lower costs for business, cutting red tape, and a really big win potentially of more collaboration on immigration – a Channel action plan – which is a really big deal if we can land that tomorrow.

“So I hope people can understand why I have pushed this because it could be a really good deal for Britain.”

Burnham previously said the UK and EU could link up their law enforcement efforts, including sharing more data and criminal records of foreign nationals.

The prime minister’s spokesman has said if a deal were secured, the government would introduce legislation to Parliament next week to implement changes.

An agreement on trade could remove checks and paperwork faced by food companies exporting to the EU.

The government argues this could add £5bn to the economy and cut food prices.

However, it could mean the UK will have to follow certain EU rules on products, for example on gene-edited crops or labelling.

Burnham has also said the summit would allow the UK to raise concerns about the Made in Europe scheme, which is designed to protect industries from unfair Chinese competition.

Burnham has previously suggested he could commit Labour to building a closer long-term future relationship with Europe, including asking to rejoin the organisation as a full member – however, he has ruled out major changes before the next election.

The party’s 2024 manifesto promised not to return to the EU, the single market, customs union or freedom of movement, which allows EU citizens to live and work elsewhere in the bloc without a visa.

Earlier this week, former deputy prime minister David Lammy urged the prime minister to go into the next general election promising to rejoin the EU.

However, the subject has divided his cabinet with one minister warning of the costs that would come with reversing Brexit.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, speaking to The Sun, said he does “not believe for a minute” the country would “ever vote to rejoin” the EU.

He added: “I think what Burnham is doing is playing a very cynical political game. He’s trying to pick up votes from the Lib Dems, pick up votes from the Greens, and using it as a massive distraction from all the problems that he can’t deal with.”

Speaking to the BBC’s Today programme on Thursday, Badenoch said she wanted to see easier trading with the EU, but “not trade at any cost”.

She also said the new deals could see UK companies having to follow EU rules, even those that do not trade with the bloc.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey told BBC Newsnight that while he agreed with Burnham on “the harms of Brexit”, he did not think the prime minister was “going to go anywhere near far enough”.

“We need to go further and faster,” he said, including returning to freedom of movement – which Sir Ed said would help tackle immigration and boost the UK economy.