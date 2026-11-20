NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Limited access to affordable credit and agricultural equipment is constraining the profitability of women-led agribusinesses in Kenya, despite women farmers generating higher revenue per hectare than their male counterparts.

A nine-year evaluation by the Farm to Market Alliance (FtMA) shows that women smallholders earn an average of Sh82,494 per hectare in main-season revenue, compared to Sh69,833 for men, but the productivity gains are not translating into comparable business profits.

Women-led Farmer Service Centres (FSCs) recorded average annual profits of Sh143,989, significantly lower than the Sh515,253 reported by male-led centers, exposing the financing and equipment challenges facing women entrepreneurs in the agricultural value chain.

The evaluation found that women-led centers own an average of two pieces of equipment, compared to 3.2 for male-led centers, limiting their capacity to provide mechanized services, handle larger volumes of produce and improve post-harvest management.

“The data from our nine-year journey proves beyond doubt that when women and young farmers are connected to reliable inputs, agronomic training, and structured markets, they deliver the highest returns per acre in Kenyan agriculture,” said George Njoroge, FtMA Kenya Country Coordinator.

Access to institutional financing remains another major constraint, with 70 percent of Farmer Service Centres having no formal institutional credit, despite 97 percent maintaining bank accounts.

The report attributes the financing gap partly to agricultural lending requirements that often demand land as collateral, forcing centers to rely on informal borrowing, which accounts for 20 percent of their financing.

The shortage of equipment is also contributing to post-harvest losses, particularly among women farmers.

Only 8.5 percent of Farmer Service Centres across the network own shelling or threshing equipment, with women potentially losing up to half of their bean harvest during manual drying, shelling and bagging.

Market access presents an additional challenge to the commercial growth of smallholder agriculture. Although 88.9 percent of farmers sell their produce, only 3.8 percent have formal off-taker contracts, while just 18.5 percent receive prompt payments.

The findings come as Kenya seeks to strengthen agricultural value chains and improve the commercial viability of smallholder farming, with the evaluation highlighting the need to address financing, post-harvest infrastructure and market access alongside productivity improvements.

The programme, implemented by the Cereal Growers Association since 2017, has expanded from two counties to 13, establishing 2,126 Farmer Service Centres that have reached approximately 401,955 farmers.

The centers have collectively marketed 664,009 metric tonnes of produce, while certified seed adoption among surveyed farmers has reached 88 percent.

Farmers practicing Conservation Agriculture have also recorded a 60 percent increase in main-season maize yields, rising from 2.83 metric tonnes per hectare to 4.53 metric tonnes.

However, the long-term commercial sustainability of the centers remains uncertain, with the evaluation projecting that approximately 70 percent could remain viable after programme support ends.

World Food Programme Kenya Deputy Country Director Bai Mankay Sankoh said the next phase of the programme should focus on building commercially sustainable rural enterprises rather than maintaining centers through donor funding.

“We are not trying to create a permanent network of project-supported centres. We are trying to help build viable rural enterprises that can continue serving farmers because doing so makes commercial sense,” Sankoh said.

The evaluation also identifies young people as an emerging force in agricultural enterprise, with 1,015 youth-run Farmer Service Centres employing an average of 6.1 young people each.

Youth farmers recorded average main-season maize yields of 3.6 metric tonnes per hectare, compared to 2.9 metric tonnes among older farmers, while 91 percent sold their produce into structured markets.

The report calls for targeted asset financing for women-led centers, collateral-free supply-chain credit supported by buyer contracts and improved access to digital agricultural services to address the constraints holding back rural enterprises.