KISII, Kenya, Nov. 19 – Bunge FC stepped up preparations for the upcoming East African Community (EAC) Parliamentary Games with a 2-1 victory over local side 046 FC in a friendly match played at Nyamwetureko Grounds in West Mugirango.

The first half ended goalless, with both teams creating scoring opportunities but failing to find the back of the net.

Hosts 046 FC matched Bunge FC stride for stride, pressing high up the pitch and using their pace to frustrate the legislators.

However, the game sprang to life after the break when Embakasi South MP Hon. Julius Mawathe opened the scoring for Bunge FC before Ugunja MP Hon. Moses Omondi doubled the visitors’ advantage.

046 FC responded with a goal of their own to set up a tense finish, but Bunge FC held firm to secure a 2-1 victory.

Host MP Steve Mogaka said the friendly had been deliberately organised to give the team valuable competitive playing time while assessing players’ fitness, teamwork and tactical coordination ahead of the regional tournament.

Speaking to the press after the match, Mogaka expressed confidence in the team’s preparations, saying Bunge FC was determined to go one better and lift the title this time around.

“We are ready for the upcoming annual games, and we are optimistic that we will win this time round,” Mogaka said.

Bunge FC in friendly match against 046 FC

He recalled that Bunge FC lost 2-1 to Uganda in last year’s edition, saying the team was determined to avenge the defeat when the competition gets underway in Arusha.

Mogaka added that the friendly against 046 FC had provided the technical bench with an important opportunity to assess the squad, identify weaknesses and address areas requiring improvement before the tournament.

The EAC Parliamentary Games bring together legislators from East African Community partner states for various sporting activities aimed at promoting regional integration, friendship and healthy living among lawmakers.

Besides football, the games feature several other disciplines, including athletics, volleyball, basketball, tug of war and golf.

Mogaka said Bunge FC would continue playing more build-up matches in the coming weeks to ensure the squad is fully prepared, physically fit and mentally ready for the Arusha showdown.

He expressed confidence that the talent, experience and determination within the current squad would help Kenya return home with the coveted trophy.

Despite the defeat, 046 FC earned praise for their spirited performance against the legislators. Their coach said the friendly had provided the young side with valuable exposure and an opportunity to gain experience against more established opponents.