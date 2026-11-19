NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Kenyan long-distance runner Ronald Kipkoech Korir has been handed a lengthy six-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after failing to explain damning abnormalities detected in his Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).

The 35-year-old, best known for his fourth-place finish at the 2023 Berlin Marathon, was sanctioned for violating Anti-Doping Rule 2.2, which covers the use or attempted use of a prohibited substance or method.

His suspension runs retroactively from September 25, 2026, effectively bringing his elite running career to a close.

Additionally, the AIU has ordered the disqualification of all his competitive results dating back to January 19, 2024, the date of the first abnormal blood sample, wiping out his fourth-place finish at the 2024 Hamburg Marathon alongside all associated prize money and awards.

Korir’s downfall stemmed from an extensive longitudinal review of 20 blood samples collected between May 6, 2023, and August 18, 2025.

Following an initial Atypical Passport Finding, the Athlete Passport Management Unit (APMU) referred Korir’s hematological profile to a Joint Expert Panel.

The panel flagged clear biological spikes indicative of “Likely Doping” during two specific windows, between January and March 2024, shortly before he lined up at the Hamburg Marathon, and again in January and February 2025 ahead of the Osaka Marathon.

The APMU formally declared an Adverse Passport Finding (APF) and notified Korir on May 20, 2026.

While the athlete initially attended an interview with AIU investigators to address the red flags, he subsequently failed twice to submit formal written explanations requested by the integrity body.

Left without medical or physiological justification from the athlete, the Joint Expert Panel reviewed his interview transcript and remained unanimous in concluding that his blood profile was the direct result of blood manipulation or a prohibited substance.