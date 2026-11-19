NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 19 – All parts of Kenya have an equal right to development, President William Ruto has said.

The President criticised leaders advocating for politics of exclusion based on a community’s voting numbers or population.

He said no part of the country or community would be left behind in the Government’s ambitious transformation agenda, adding that all Kenyans would be treated equally.

“Do you want to be told about shares? Do you want to be told you come from a small community or you are few?” he posed.

He was speaking on the first day of his development tour of Western Kenya, where he presided over the opening of the Kakapel Iteso Cultural Centre in Teso North Constituency, Busia County.

The facility is dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Iteso community.

President Ruto announced that the Government would allocate additional funds to expand and enhance the centre’s capacity to attract visitors from across Kenya and beyond.

He was accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Busia Governor Paul Otuoma and several Members of Parliament, among other leaders.

The President reiterated his commitment to uniting the country and eradicating politics of discrimination, hatred and tribalism.

He said this informed his decision to join forces with the Orange Democratic Movement and other political parties to form the Broad-Based Government.

“We want every Kenyan to feel like they belong in Kenya and enjoy equal rights,” he said.

President Ruto urged Kenyans to carefully scrutinise leaders seeking elective positions and elect those with proven track records and clear development agendas, while accusing the opposition of lacking a vision for the country.

Earlier, the President laid the foundation stone for the Akichelesit General Service Unit (GSU) Camp in Teso North Constituency, a project expected to strengthen security in the region.

He also announced that the Government would invest KSh100 million in housing for police officers deployed to the camp to provide them with decent living conditions as they serve and protect the public.

He said the Government was committed to providing security officers with adequate housing and equipment to enable them to effectively discharge their constitutional mandate of protecting the lives and property of Kenyans.

Mudavadi said President Ruto was keen on developing critical infrastructure in the Western region to facilitate trade with neighbouring Uganda.

He said the President’s leadership was anchored on equality and ensuring that no region was left behind in the country’s development agenda.

“Let us, therefore, as a community and as a region, join forces with President Ruto to secure victory in 2027,” he said.

Speaker Wetang’ula described the Malaba-Mombasa highway as a critical transport corridor that had suffered years of neglect.

He said the President would soon unveil plans for the construction of a dual carriageway from Mombasa to ease congestion, boost trade and improve livelihoods.

Governor Otuoma said Busia County had been left behind for a long time but expressed confidence that its transformation was now on course under President Ruto’s leadership.

“After 10 years of President Ruto, you will not recognise Busia County,” he said.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku [confirm the speaker’s identity/title if this is the intended reference] said the President was delivering on his commitments, citing the proposed Malaba Smart City project, which he said would put the county on the path to transformation.