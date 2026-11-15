Gachagua vows to broker opposition candidate deal by Christmas

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has declared himself the driving force behind efforts to unite opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking about the ongoing consultations among opposition figures, the former Deputy President dismissed criticism over their frequent meetings, saying the engagements were driven by public demands for a united political front.

“I am the glue that is putting the leaders together and I want to assure the people of Kenya that I will do that job diligently and without sleeping,” he said.

Gachagua disclosed that he will be holding separate consultations with the opposition figures, including meetings with Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang’i, Martha Karua and Edwin Sifuna, as part of efforts to consolidate the opposition.

He maintained that the engagements would continue, insisting that the ultimate objective was to agree on a common candidate to challenge Ruto in the next election.

“When Matiang’i returns from Kisii, we will sit down. We will also meet with Sifuna. We are committed to ensuring that, before we break for Christmas, we begin to see the direction we are taking.”

“I want to assure the people of Kenya that Riggy G will make whatever sacrifices are necessary. I will create time and opportunities, reach out to and persuade others, and play a central role in identifying a single presidential candidate to face President Ruto, because that is the surest way of sending him home,” Gachagua affirmed.