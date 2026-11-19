NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Linda Mwananchi Movement leader Edwin Sifuna has announced plans to hold his first rally in Eldoret upon returning from a 10-day tour of the United States, where he is expected to engage Kenyans living abroad.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen Radio, Sifuna maintained that every Kenyan deserves an opportunity to understand the country’s political direction and the kind of leadership being proposed.

“Everyone is free to travel across the country seeking votes. Even me, when I return, I want my first rally to be in Eldoret,” he said.

“As I have told you, as a leader, I understand that I have a responsibility to explain our country’s political direction because this country belongs to all of us. There is no Kenyan who should be denied an opportunity to understand what the country would look like under your leadership,” the Nairobi Senator added.

Sifuna said the US tour would provide an opportunity to explain his political position and the movement’s vision through engagements with Kenyans living abroad.

“Our brothers and sisters living in the United States invited us. We will hold town hall meetings, which they particularly enjoy, to engage and have conversations with them,” he explained.

Sifuna has also released a detailed itinerary for the Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM) diaspora tour, scheduled to run from November 21 to December 7, 2026.

The programme includes town hall meetings, church services, fundraising and community dinners, engagements with Gen Z groups and meetings with elected officials.

The tour comes as Sifuna steps up efforts to popularise the Linda Mwananchi Movement, following the rebranding of The Equitable Party (TEP).

The rebranding was approved during the party’s National Delegates Conference held on November 13, 2026, in an invite-only convention.

Sifuna took over the leadership of TEP on October 4, 2026, as part of efforts to establish a political vehicle for the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

The US tour will cover New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Texas, Washington State and California.

It will begin in Hackettstown, New Jersey, on November 21, with the official opening of the movement’s US office.

Sifuna will then travel to Allentown, Pennsylvania, on November 22, where he is scheduled to attend a church service before holding a town hall meeting at The Palace Center.

In Maryland and the Washington DC metropolitan area, the Nairobi Senator will hold a series of engagements between November 23 and 25, including a business community dinner, discussions on East African politics and policy, and meetings with elected officials.

The programme also includes engagements with the Afri Thrive organisation, as well as meetings with the 6.25 Movement and Gen Z representatives.

The delegation will proceed to Texas, where Sifuna is scheduled to attend a Thanksgiving dinner in Dallas on November 27 before holding a women’s caucus and a town hall meeting in Houston on November 29.

The tour will later move to Washington State, with engagements in Federal Way and Renton on December 3 and 4. These will include church services, a gala dinner and another town hall meeting with Kenyans living in the region.

Sifuna will conclude the tour in California, where he is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting in San Francisco and a gala dinner in Oakland on December 5, before attending a concluding dinner in Silicon Valley on December 7.