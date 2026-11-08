Sifuna defends Gachagua alliance, declares Ruto an ‘existential threat’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has defended his emerging political alliance with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, saying opposition leaders must set aside personal differences to remove President William Ruto from power.

Sifuna described his engagement with Gachagua as an unlikely political partnership, given their history of disagreements, but said the threat he believes Ruto poses to the country leaves no room for personal sentiment.

“There can be no room for sentiment. I was trying to explain to people how I found myself sitting next to Rigathi Gachagua. We are the most unlikely of bedfellows, as they say,” Sifuna said.

He added that the two had a “very checkered history” but had reached a point where their differences could not stand in the way of a common political objective.

“But we have come to the realization that William Ruto is an existential threat to this country. And therefore, the task of removing him from office, because he’s an existential threat, does not allow room for sentiment,” he said.

Sifuna made the remarks during an appearance alongside Gachagua at the second edition of the Gema Watho Extravaganza at Thika Greens Golf Club on Saturday night, where the former Deputy President called for unity in defending Kenya’s constitutional order ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Sifuna made the remarks during an appearance alongside Gachagua at the second edition of the Gema Watho Extravaganza at Thika Greens Golf Club on Saturday night/Edwin Sifuna

Gachagua described their engagement as part of a broader liberation effort, declaring that they remained “one team: WANTAM”.

The meeting comes as Sifuna positions the Linda Mwananchi Movement as a political vehicle for mobilising opposition support ahead of the next election.

The Nairobi Senator, who leads the movement, has scheduled a National Delegates Convention for November 13 to formalise its proposed leadership structure, following the unveiling of a team featuring politicians drawn from ODM, Wiper and other political formations.

Sifuna has said the movement intends to establish offices in all 47 counties by the end of November, beginning with Kwale, and claimed it already has county chairpersons from 38 counties, many previously affiliated with ODM.

The proposed leadership includes Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi as chairperson, former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and Wiper’s Patrick Makau among the proposed deputy party leaders, and Suba South MP Caroli Omondi as secretary-general.

The movement has also adopted The Equitable Party as its political platform after exploring other options, with Sifuna accusing the government of frustrating efforts to secure a political home.

Its emergence comes amid disagreements within ODM over the party’s engagement with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), with Sifuna among those questioning the direction of the cooperation.

Beyond political realignments, Sifuna has outlined an economic agenda centred on cutting KSh500 billion in government expenditure within the first 100 days of an opposition administration.

He has pledged to channel the proposed savings towards reducing the cost of living, including removing taxes on fuel and electricity and scrapping the Housing Levy.

“We want to cut Sh500 billion from the government budget because it is budgeted corruption. And once we finish that, we return that money to Kenyans,” he said.

The movement has also pledged to prioritise constitutionalism, human rights, equality and accountability in public spending.