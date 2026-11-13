Wetang’ula insists on State House in 2032, says he wants to make Mulembe history

BUNGOMA, Kenya Nov 13 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has announced plans to seek the presidency in 2032, declaring his ambition to become the first leader from the Mulembe community to lead Kenya.

Wetang’ula said he was confident in his ability to offer national leadership, citing his experience and commitment to public service.

“I am also clear about my ambition: come 2032, I will be ready to seek the presidency and make history by becoming the first son of Mulembe to lead Kenya, bringing my experience, energy and commitment to national service,” he said.

He made the declaration during an interdenominational service and empowerment drive at Sichei KMTC Grounds in Kabuchai Constituency, Bungoma County.

The announcement comes as days after President Ruto stated that he and the current crop of older politicians will exit the political stage together when his constitutional tenure concludes in 2032.

During a regional tour of the Gusii region in November 2026, Ruto urged Kenyan youth to back his administration for the upcoming 2027 general election while promising a transition to a new political order dominated by younger leaders by 2032.

He accused veteran opposition figures of attempting to frustrate or target promising young politicians and pledged that the older generation would step aside so energetic, younger leaders could take over.

Despite declaring his long-term presidential ambitions, Wetang’ula endorsed Ruto’s bid for a second term in 2027, saying the President needed another term to consolidate development gains in Western Kenya.

He pointed to investments in roads, modern markets, healthcare infrastructure and the revival of struggling industries as evidence of renewed development in the region.

Among the projects he highlighted were the proposed Sh10 billion Level Six Hospital at Sichei, the Sh350 million Chwele Modern Market and more than Sh400 million for Nzoia Sugar Company.