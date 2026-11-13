Super sub Ogam nets late to deny South Africa home victory

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Super sub Ryan Ogam scored the equaliser in the dying minutes to inspire Kenya’s Harambee Stars to deny Bafana Bafana of South Africa a victory in Johannesburg as the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier match ended 2-2.

The first half ended all square after skipper Michael Olunga scored from the spot on the stroke of half time to cancel out Amos Wanjala’s early own goal in the ninth minute.

In the second half, Relebohile Mofokeng reclaimed the lead for South Africa in the 77th minute but Ogame, who was introduced to replace Job Ochieng scored the equalizer nine minutes after coming on.

The result saw Kenya sit third in Group D on two points after two draws and one loss while South Africa remained top of the Pool on seven points, one ahead of Guinea while Eritrea are bottom with no point.