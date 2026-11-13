Super sub Ogam nets late to deny South Africa home victory

By: ALEX ISABOKE 1 min read
Super sub Ogam nets late to deny South Africa home victory
Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga and Ryan Ogam celebrates goals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Super sub Ryan Ogam scored the equaliser in the dying minutes to inspire Kenya’s Harambee Stars to deny Bafana Bafana of South Africa a victory in Johannesburg as the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier match ended 2-2.

The first half ended all square after skipper Michael Olunga scored from the spot on the stroke of half time to cancel out Amos Wanjala’s early own goal in the ninth minute.

In the second half, Relebohile Mofokeng reclaimed the lead for South Africa in the 77th minute but Ogame, who was introduced to replace Job Ochieng scored the equalizer nine minutes after coming on.

The result saw Kenya sit third in Group D on two points after two draws and one loss while South Africa remained top of the Pool on seven points, one ahead of Guinea while Eritrea are bottom with no point.

ALEX ISABOKE

ALEX ISABOKE

ALEX ISABOKE is a seasoned multimedia journalist with an impressive track record spanning over a decade in the field of sports journalism and is currently the Sports Editor at Capital FM. Beyond his successful broadcasting and digital career, Alex has made significant contributions to the sports community, serving on multiple committees dedicated to enhancing the sports landscape. He has covered all major international sports from Olympics/Paralympics, FIFA World Cup, NBA-All Stars, World Athletics Championships, AFCON, WRC and many more.