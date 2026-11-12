Okot features as Australian basketball giants make history in local league

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 12, 2026 – Kenyan basketball queen Madina Okot began life in the Australia Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) on a high note as her Tasmania Jewels side beat Southside Melbourne Flyers in the first match of the season on Thursday afternoon.

The towering centre featured for 14 minutes as her side won 99-79 to record their highest ever win in an opening match of the season.

Okot, who joined the Australian giants on loan from Atlanta Dream, sunk four points, with a further six assists – a display that left head coach Claudia Brassard purring with excitement.

“She fits in. She’s lovely. We saw the size and the impact that she can have at both ends of the floor,” she said.

The gaffer further said she expects more to come from the former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) taliswoman, once she gets to grip with the programme.

“Once her teammates learn to play with her as well, it’s a bit of a difference for us,” Brassard said.

The Kaya Tiwi Secondary School old girl continues to write more pages in history books, having become the first Kenyan to play in the WNBA finals.

She came off the bench in Game 2 of the seven-series final against Golden State Valkyries as Atlanta went on to win 79-65.

Okot also starred in the Game 3 of the high-stakes final as Atlanta went 2-1 up in the overall series with a 97-71 win.

Ultimately, Atlanta lost the overall series 4-3, Okot missing out on a glorious chance to make history.

Still only 22 and already flying high, it seems the sky will not be the limit for the 6 ft 6 beauty who continues to earn opportunities to make an impression at the elite level.

The Jewels next face UC Capitals in Canberra on November 22.