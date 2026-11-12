Carrick sacked as Manchester United head coach

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 12 – Manchester United have sacked head coach Michael Carrick with the club sitting in the Premier League’s relegation zone.

The decision comes after owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe met with executives Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox in Monaco

Former Tottenham and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is ‘ready to accept an offer’ to replace Carrick – United have ‘opened talks’ with him

It follows their 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday, which leaves them sitting in the Premier League’s relegation zone

Man Utd have won just one of their opening 10 games in the league

Carrick took interim charge in January and led club to a third-place finish before signing two-year deal in summer