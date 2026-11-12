“Nani kama Ruto?” KNUT boss Oyuu leads praise for President

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Collins Oyuu has publicly declared his support for President William Ruto, praising his administration over teacher employment, promotions and education reforms.

Speaking during the Kenya Comprehensive School Heads Association (KESSHA) National Annual General Meeting in Mombasa, attended by Ruto, Oyuu urged teachers to recognise what he described as the President’s major achievements in the education sector.

“Nani kama Ruto? Pamoja” Oyuu declared, leading chants in support of the Head of State.

The KNUT boss claimed that more than 100,000 teachers had been employed on permanent and pensionable terms under Ruto’s administration, saying no previous president could match his record on teacher recruitment.

“All the presidents we’ve had in this republic, we cannot compare His Excellency William Ruto with any other in terms of employment of teachers,” Oyuu said.

Oyuu also praised Ruto for directing the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to expand teacher promotions, revealing that an additional 14,000 teachers were expected to benefit following the President’s intervention.

He said the number of promotion vacancies had increased from 25,000 to 34,000, with the President directing the commission to address teachers who had initially been left out.

The union leader further thanked Ruto for supporting affirmative action for trained P1 teachers who had remained unemployed, including some aged 45 years.

Oyuu also credited the President with supporting education reforms through the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms, saying the changes had helped school heads navigate the transition under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system.

“I am not ashamed. I don’t apologise to anybody,” Oyuu said as he openly praised the President.

He added that improved relations between the Ministry of Education, TSC and teachers’ unions had helped maintain peace in the sector.

“A government that invests in teachers is investing in productivity. A government that protects teachers is protecting the education system,” Oyuu said.