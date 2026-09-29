KUPPET, KNUT differ over autonomy of junior schools

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 29 – The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) have differed over the proposed management structure of Junior Schools, with the two unions taking opposing positions on whether the institutions should operate autonomously from primary schools.

The disagreement emerged in West Pokot during a public participation forum by the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Education on proposed changes to education laws.

KUPPET officials called for Junior Schools to be established as autonomous institutions within primary school compounds and headed by teachers trained to teach at the post-primary level.

KUPPET West Pokot Executive Secretary Alfred Kamuto said teachers who manage and supervise Junior School teachers should have qualifications relevant to secondary-level education.

He argued that holders of P1 certificates, diplomas in primary education or Early Childhood Development Education qualifications should not be tasked with supervising, appraising or mentoring teachers who hold university degrees and are trained to teach secondary school learners.

“A supervisor must qualify to do whatever they manage. The manager of Junior School must therefore be a degree holder with a secondary option, not just a degree holder,” Mr Kamuto said.

He proposed that Junior Schools remain physically within primary school compounds but operate as autonomous institutions under the leadership of post-primary teachers.

“It is therefore our humble request that Junior School be domiciled within the primary school compound but shall be autonomous and that it be led by a post-primary teacher,” he said.

KNUT, however, backed the model proposed by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform, which recommended that Junior Schools remain integrated within comprehensive schools.

KNUT West Pokot Executive Secretary Dorcus Lotimen said separating Junior Schools from primary schools would disrupt learners’ transition between levels and limit opportunities for teachers to share knowledge and skills.

“We endorse the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms that proposed domiciling the issues of comprehensive schools. These schools should not be separated so that learners can have a smooth transition from one level to another and so that our teachers can share knowledge they have with those in Junior School and primary school to curb the knowledge gaps,” Ms Lotimen said.

The committee also received submissions from the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Kapenguria Campus on the Tertiary Education, Placement and Funding Bill, 2026.

The institution called for the proposed legislation to guarantee equitable access to financing for KMTC students while recognising the practical and relatively high costs associated with health-professional training.

On Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) repayment, the students proposed that repayment should not automatically begin one year after completion of studies unless a graduate has secured employment.

Andrew Pkemoi, the KMTC Kapenguria student president, said graduates should not be required to begin repaying their loans within a fixed period when they may not have a source of income.

“It is not a guarantee that after one year of graduating one gets employed. So, repayment would be subject to when one gets formal or informal employment,” Mr Pkemoi said.

The students also proposed that loan repayment be capped at four per cent of a borrower’s basic salary, instead of the proposed provision allowing deductions of up to 25 per cent of an employee’s emoluments.

“We also proposed a clear percentage of four per cent of basic salary be deducted to repay the loan and not the current proposal stating that the authority shall deduct not more than 25 per cent of the employee’s emoluments,” he said.

The public participation exercise is part of the committee’s ongoing consultations on six education Bills: the Tertiary Education, Placement and Funding Bill, 2026; Pre-Service Education and In-Service Training Bill, 2026; Basic Education (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Kenya National Educational Assessments Council Bill, 2026; and Kenya National Qualifications Framework (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The committee is in its third week of public participation, collecting views from education stakeholders and institutions before considering the proposed legislative changes.