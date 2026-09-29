Gisairo crash raises questions after occupants allegedly removed in GK vehicle

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 — Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo says he escaped unhurt after his vehicle was involved in a road accident on Monday night while he was travelling to Nairobi from his constituency.

Gisairo said the accident occurred after a speeding vehicle allegedly rammed into his car from behind, causing the other vehicle to lose control and roll onto the road shoulder.

The MP identified the vehicle as an Isuzu D-Max, registration KDX 961T, which he said is registered to Isuzu Kenya and leased to the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

According to Gisairo, his driver managed to bring their vehicle to a safe stop despite the car losing its rear right tyre.

The MP said he and his colleagues then assisted the two occupants of the other vehicle.

He, however, alleged that the two were later taken from the scene in a government vehicle, registration GKB 787J, after traffic police officers had arrived and begun handling the accident.

“We were able to assist the two occupants of the other car who were shortly after whisked away by a GK vehicle (GKB787J) without allowing the proper procedures by traffic police who had arrived at the scene,” Gisairo said.

Gisairo said he had reported the incident to the relevant agencies.

He added that the Ministry of Interior had identified the two occupants of the vehicle, as well as other ministry officers allegedly involved in removing them from the scene.

“I do believe that the matter will be fully addressed and the officers be disciplined as per the law,” he said.

Gisairo said he and those travelling with him were safe, although they suffered muscle pulls from the impact.

“Most importantly I would like to say that we are safe except for the muscle pulls of absorbing the impact,” he said.