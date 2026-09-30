Court rejects 30-day detention for two suspects in Dr Mutiso murder case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – A Nairobi court has rejected an application by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) seeking to detain two suspects for 30 days over the murder of Dr Victoria Mutiso.

Police Constable Collins Bett and Pius Muiru Mbugua, alias “Headboy”, are facing murder charges under Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

According to the charge sheet, the prosecution alleges that the two, jointly with other persons who have not been brought before the court, murdered Dr Mutiso on July 29, 2026.

The alleged offence occurred at about 9:30am along Mawensi Road in Kilimani Sub-County, Nairobi County.

The ODPP had asked the court to allow investigators to hold the two suspects for 30 days to facilitate further investigations, including their mental assessment.

The application was opposed on grounds that the period sought was unreasonable.

Justice Alexander Muteti declined to grant the 30-day detention request and instead directed that the suspects undergo mental assessment by October 5.

“The prosecution application for 30 days is unreasonable. The ODPP is given until the 5th for the two to be taken for mental assessment,” Justice Muteti directed.

The judge further directed that the case be mentioned alongside the related matter for plea-taking once the mental assessment has been completed.

Justice Muteti also said the two suspects could be taken to a remand facility pending their next court appearance, noting the need for equality and to avoid complaints.

The court will revisit the matter after the completion of the mental assessment, with the plea-taking process expected to be addressed alongside the related case.