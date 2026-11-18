NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi has successfully reattached a patient’s completely amputated right arm following a workplace accident, in what it says is the first documented full-arm replantation surgery in East Africa.

The 10-hour operation involved specialists from plastic and reconstructive surgery, orthopaedics, vascular surgery, anaesthesia and critical care.

The patient was rushed to the hospital after a severe industrial accident and first underwent emergency stabilisation before the surgical team was assembled to carry out the time-sensitive procedure.

Dr Esther Gathura, the hospital’s Section Head and Consultant Plastic, Hand and Reconstructive Surgeon, said the operation required specialised microsurgical skills to restore blood circulation and reconnect the bones, muscles, tendons and major nerves.

She said full-arm replantation was more complex than the reattachment of fingers or a hand because surgeons had to balance saving the patient’s life with restoring the function of the limb.

The orthopaedic team, led by Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Edward Jenner, was responsible for restoring and stabilising the arm’s skeletal structure.

Jenner said stabilising the bones and reconnecting the different tissues were critical to giving the reattached limb the best chance of recovery.

The hospital said the patient was stable and had been moved out of intensive care monitoring. The reattached arm remained viable, with good blood supply, and the patient had started early rehabilitation to support the recovery of movement and sensation.

The procedure builds on the hospital’s experience in complex reconstructive surgery. Earlier this year, the facility also reattached three fingers amputated in a workplace accident involving a woman who has since recovered.

The hospital said the two procedures reflect its growing capacity to handle complex traumatic injuries and provide specialised surgical care in Kenya and the wider East African region.