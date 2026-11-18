NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Murang’a County has secured Sh348.65 million in financing for the Kiharu Water Project, which is expected to improve water distribution and reduce supply shortages in parts of the county.

The project is being funded through a partnership between the county government, Consolidated Bank and the Water Services Trust Fund (WaterFund), with support from the World Bank.

Under the financing arrangement, WaterFund and Consolidated Bank will each provide 50 percent of the project cost, equivalent to about Sh174.33 million.

WaterFund’s contribution will be in the form of interest-free returnable financing backed by the World Bank, while Consolidated Bank will provide commercial lending.

The blended financing structure is expected to lower the project’s average borrowing cost to about 6.5 percent.

Murang’a County Executive Committee Member for Water, Irrigation, Environment and Natural Resources Mary Muthoni Magochi said the project would address gaps in distributing water from sources to treatment facilities and households.

“Murang’a’s challenge is not a lack of water. Our challenge has been getting that water to the people. This partnership will help us build the critical infrastructure needed to move water from the source to treatment facilities and finally to homes and businesses,” Magochi said.

Residents of Mbiri, Township and Gaturi wards are expected to benefit directly from the project, which the county says will help reduce water rationing in the affected areas. The county expects residents to start seeing improvements early next year.

Consolidated Bank Acting Chief Executive Dominic Murage said the bank’s participation was part of its role in financing infrastructure projects with social and economic benefits.

He said the bank was selected through a competitive process to provide the commercial financing component of the project.

WaterFund Chief Executive Willis Ombai said the arrangement would help address the funding gap in the water sector by bringing commercial banks into the financing of public water infrastructure.

He said the approach combines commercial loans with interest-free returnable funds to reduce financing costs for water service providers and support their financial sustainability.

Ombai added that the project could provide a model for other water utilities seeking commercial financing to expand their services.

The project designs have been completed and approved, while an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment has also been prepared. The National Environment Management Authority’s licence is still awaiting issuance.