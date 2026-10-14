Netflix secures 2030 World Cup TV rights in Spain

OCT 14 – Streaming platform Netflix has secured the rights to broadcast the 2030 World Cup in Spain and Andorra.

It is the first time the subscription-based platform will show the men’s World Cup.

“We will offer all 104 matches of the world’s biggest football competition live,” Netflix said in a statement.

Reigning champions Spain will co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Morocco. Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will also stage matches to celebrate the tournament’s centenary.

The American subscription service said it was agreed “one game per match-day will be available to watch for free in Spain”.

All of Spain’s games and the final are among matches that will still be shown on free-to-air television, Netflix added.

Netflix has previously shown live sporting events in the UK – such as WWE Wrestling, NFL matches and boxing – and will broadcast the all-British heavyweight contest between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in December.

The company also holds the rights to the 2027 and 2031 editions of the women’s World Cup in the United States and Canada.