MIAMI, United States, August 31, 2026 – Argentina great Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football, saying it was a decision that “hurt” him but “the time has come”.

The 39-year-old, who captained Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, has scored 125 goals in 207 appearances, making him the country’s all-time leading scorer and most-capped player.

In a statement on Instagram, Messi said he has given everything to the national side but now has “nothing left to give”.

He added: “Time is running short, chapters come to a close, and this is one that hurts me deeply.

“I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team.

“I’ve given it my all, I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some really great young players coming through behind me who deserve their chance.”

Earlier in August, Messi said he was considering his future in football after the death of his father, Jorge, who died aged 68 following a a long illness.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner said he wrote his retirement message on 21 July, two days after Argentina lost to Spain in this summer’s World Cup final.

Messi, who plays for club side Inter Miami, added: “Today, after what happened with my dad, I’m even more convinced than before.”

More to follow.