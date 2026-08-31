NACADA strikes in Mukuru Kwa Njenga, seizes 240 counterfeit alcoholic beverages in ongoing crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has this afternoon led a multi-agency team in continuing its relentless crackdown on illicit alcohol, today raiding an outlet in Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Embakasi South, and seizing 240 counterfeit assorted alcoholic beverages bearing fake KRA stamps.

The operation, conducted by officers from NACADA, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA), and the National Police Service, resulted in the arrest of one suspect who was booked at Jogoo Road Police Station pending arraignment in court.

This latest seizure comes barely days after similar successful operations in Eastleigh, Jericho, and South B, where hundreds of counterfeit alcoholic drinks and a huge cache of narcotics were recovered. The back-to-back successes underscore the effectiveness of the Authority’s intelligence-led enforcement approach, which has dealt counterfeiters and drug traffickers successive deadly blows in their illegal trade.

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to protecting Kenyans from the dangers of counterfeit and illicit alcohol, warning that the crackdown will continue unabated.

“The Authority continues to hand counterfeiters and their associates deadly blows in their illegal trade,” said Dr. Omerikwa. “We encourage members of the public to continue partnering with us in this endeavour, as information volunteered to the Authority is what has resulted in the successful seizures being witnessed across the country.”

The Mukuru Kwa Njenga operation is a clear demonstration of the Authority’s resolve to root out counterfeit alcohol even in informal settlements, where vulnerable populations are often targeted by unscrupulous traders. The seized products, which bore fake excise stamps, posed serious health risks to unsuspecting consumers, including potential poisoning, organ failure, and even death.

Dr. Omerikwa called on Kenyans to remain vigilant and report any suspicious outlets or activities to the Authority through its official social media platforms or the free helpline 1192. He assured the public that all information shared with NACADA is treated with utmost confidentiality and acted upon promptly.

“We cannot win this fight alone. The partnership between the Authority and the public is yielding tangible results, and we urge more Kenyans to join us in safeguarding our communities from the harms of counterfeit and illicit alcohol,” he added.

The suspect arrested in Mukuru Kwa Njenga will face the full force of the law, as NACADA continues to ensure that offenders have their day in court. The Authority has reiterated that the crackdown is not a one-off exercise but a sustained campaign to rid the country of counterfeit alcohol and narcotics. More operations are planned in other high-risk areas across the country as NACADA remains steadfast in its mission to protect public health and safety.