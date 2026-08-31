NTSA arrests 24 pedestrians as Nairobi crackdown on highway crossings intensifies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has arrested 24 pedestrians for failing to use the GM footbridge along Mombasa Road, escalating a crackdown on dangerous highway crossings in Nairobi.

The pedestrians were arrested during an enforcement operation at the busy crossing, with NTSA saying they would be charged in court for violating traffic regulations.

“Pedestrian enforcement [is] underway at GM footbridge along Mombasa Road. A total of 24 pedestrians were arrested for failing to use the footbridge and will be charged in court,” NTSA said.

The arrests are the latest in a series of operations targeting pedestrians who cross major highways at undesignated points despite the availability of footbridges and marked crossings.

The authority has in recent weeks carried out similar operations at several locations, including Taj Mall in Transami, Allsops along Thika Road and the Eastern Bypass.

More than 50 pedestrians were arrested at the Allsops footbridge on August 10 for crossing the highway instead of using the designated facility.

At Taj Mall, NTSA also arrested several pedestrians during an enforcement operation targeting those accused of flouting traffic rules by crossing at unauthorized points.

The intensified enforcement comes amid persistent road-safety concerns in Nairobi, where pedestrians remain among the most vulnerable road users.

NTSA has warned that crossing highways at undesignated points not only exposes pedestrians to collisions but can also disrupt traffic and endanger other road users.

The authority has urged pedestrians to use footbridges and designated crossing points, saying enforcement will continue to improve compliance and reduce road crashes.

The crackdown, however, comes against a backdrop of concerns over the condition and accessibility of some pedestrian facilities.

Some pedestrians have previously cited poor lighting, insecurity, inadequate maintenance and congestion on footbridges as reasons for avoiding them.

Persons with disabilities and elderly pedestrians can also face difficulties where facilities lack ramps, lifts or other accessibility features.

NTSA nevertheless maintains that where designated crossing facilities are available, pedestrians are required to use them.