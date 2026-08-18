NTSA arrests pedestrians at Taj Mall as Nairobi crackdown on highway crossings intensifies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has arrested several pedestrians at Taj Mall in Transami for allegedly ignoring designated crossing facilities, as authorities intensify a crackdown on unsafe highway crossings in Nairobi.

The arrests were made during a pedestrian enforcement operation at the Taj Mall footbridge, where NTSA said several people were found flouting traffic rules by crossing the busy road at undesignated points.

Those arrested are expected to be presented in court, marking an escalation in the authority’s campaign to enforce pedestrian traffic regulations at major highways and other high-risk locations.

“Pedestrian enforcement is currently underway at Tajmall Transami footbridge. Several pedestrians have been arrested for flouting traffic rules and will be presented to court,” NTSA said.

The authority urged pedestrians to use designated footbridges and marked crossing points, warning that crossing highways at unauthorized locations exposes them to danger while also affecting other road users.

“Crossing in undesignated areas not only endangers their lives but also puts other road users at risk and disrupts free flow of traffic,” NTSA said.

The Taj Mall operation is part of a wider enforcement drive targeting pedestrians who cross major roads at points where footbridges or other designated facilities have been provided.

NTSA has recently stepped up joint operations with the National Police Service at several busy locations in Nairobi, including the Eastern Bypass, Thika Road, Pipeline-Transami, Buruburu and areas around Nyayo Stadium.

On August 10, more than 50 pedestrians were arrested during a similar operation at the Allsops footbridge along Thika Road after they were found crossing the highway instead of using the designated facility.

At the GSU Training School area along the Eastern Bypass, NTSA also arrested several pedestrians accused of crossing the busy highway despite an available footbridge.

The authority has warned that the campaign will continue as it seeks to reduce pedestrian deaths, improve compliance with traffic laws and ease congestion caused by unsafe road crossings.

Pedestrians are among Kenya’s most vulnerable road users and account for a significant share of fatalities recorded in road crashes.

However, the enforcement drive has also highlighted longstanding concerns about the accessibility and condition of some pedestrian facilities in Nairobi.

Pedestrians have previously raised concerns over poor lighting, insecurity, inadequate maintenance and sanitation on some footbridges, while hawkers have occupied sections of certain facilities.

Elderly people and persons with disabilities have also faced difficulties where footbridges lack ramps, lifts or other accessible infrastructure. Other pedestrians have complained that long staircases can be difficult to navigate, particularly when carrying heavy loads.

Despite the concerns, NTSA maintains that pedestrians are required to comply with designated crossing rules where such facilities are available.

The authority said enforcement operations would continue alongside public awareness campaigns, urging pedestrians to prioritize their safety and that of other road users by using footbridges and marked crossings.