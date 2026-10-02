Kisumu Man Jailed 35 Years for Murdering Aunt in Domestic Dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of his aunt following a domestic disagreement in Kisumu.

Kevin Omondi Nyapietho was convicted by Kisumu High Court Judge Joe M. Omido for the murder of Gaudencia Otieno Aoko on February 21, 2023, at Kapuonja Sub-location in Kisumu West Sub-County.

Nyapietho had been charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

The prosecution, led by counsel Mercy Mutheu Muema, called six witnesses, including a pathologist who conducted Aoko’s post-mortem examination.

The pathologist established that Aoko died from severe head injuries caused by multiple lacerative wounds.

The court heard that Nyapietho confronted Aoko and her two children during supper on the night of the incident, accusing them of planning to poison him.

He subsequently left the house and locked them inside before returning later and breaking down the door.

According to the evidence presented in court, Nyapietho then attacked Aoko with a jembe, striking her on the shoulder and head with the sharp side of the tool.

Aoko had taken Nyapietho into her home following the death of his parents and had assumed a parental role in his life.

In his determination, Justice Omido found that Nyapietho was responsible for unlawfully assaulting Aoko and inflicting the injuries that resulted in her death.

The judge held that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt all the essential ingredients of the offence of murder.

The court consequently convicted Nyapietho and sentenced him to 35 years’ imprisonment.

Nyapietho was also informed of his right to appeal against both the conviction and sentence within 14 days.