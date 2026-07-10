High Court Halts National Youth Council Elections Over Transparency Concerns

KISUMU, Kenya Jul 10 – The High Court in Kisumu has temporarily stopped the National Youth Council (NYC) elections after issuing conservatory orders suspending the entire electoral process pending the hearing and determination of a constitutional petition challenging the exercise.

Justice Alfred Mabeya issued the orders following submissions by counsel representing petitioner Austine Ogalo, who argues that the elections were being conducted in violation of constitutional requirements and the National Youth Council electoral regulations.

The court suspended the ward-level elections that had been scheduled for July 5, the constituency-level elections planned for July 16, and the National Youth Congress elections set for July 27.

The halted elections had been announced through Gazette Notice No. 5586 published on April 17, 2026.

Justice Mabeya further barred the respondents, their agents and representatives from proceeding with the ward, constituency and national congress elections until full compliance with the National Youth Council (Election of Certain Council Members) Regulations, 2021, is achieved.

The court also issued a mandatory order compelling the respondents to publish a verified and publicly accessible final voters’ register to guarantee transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

According to court filings, Ogalo argues that the electoral exercise lacked key legal and procedural safeguards necessary for a credible election.

Among the concerns raised are the absence of a publicly available final voters’ register, failure to publish the names of cleared candidates, inadequate civic education and limited public awareness regarding the election timelines and procedures.

The petitioner also alleges that constituency election steering committees were not established and gazetted as required by law and that election officials had not been properly appointed.

Ogalo argues that the shortcomings undermine constitutional principles of transparency, access to information and meaningful youth participation in governance, potentially locking out millions of eligible young voters from the process.

Justice Mabeya indicated that the court’s detailed reasons for granting the conservatory orders will be provided in a ruling scheduled for September 18, 2026.