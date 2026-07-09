Registrar approves Sifuna’s removal as ODM Secretary General

NAIROBI, Kenya July 9 – The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has officially approved the removal of Edwin Sifuna as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, closing the party’s ongoing leadership dispute.

In a letter dated July 9, 2026, addressed to ODM’s Deputy Party Leader, National Chairperson and Executive Director, the Registrar said the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) followed both the Political Parties Act and the ODM Constitution when it resolved to remove Sifuna from office.

“Upon review of the documents submitted by the party and the lack of response from Hon. Edwin Watenya Sifuna, we note that the removal of the party Secretary General was in line with the Political Parties Act Cap. 7D and the ODM party constitution,” the Registrar stated.

The Registrar added that the changes had already been effected.

“This Office has effected the change and updated the party records,” the letter read.

The decision follows a review of documents submitted by ODM after the party’s National Executive Committee resolved to remove Sifuna from the influential position of Secretary General.

According to the Registrar, the office also considered correspondence from ODM dated July 8 regarding the powers of the National Executive Committee to establish committees and determine their terms of reference.

The Registrar further noted that Sifuna did not submit a response before the office reached its decision.

The party’s National Executive Committee had resolved to remove Sifuna as Secretary General, prompting the matter to be referred to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties for consideration and updating of the party’s official records.

By approving the change, the Registrar has now formally recognized the NEC’s decision under the Political Parties Act and ODM’s constitution.