Keroka clashes mar Linda Mwananchi tour as Maraga, Sifuna rally for opposition unity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Opposition leaders James Orengo, Edwin Sifuna and former Chief Justice David Maraga have condemned what they described as an attack on their convoy by suspected goons at Keumbu, accusing their rivals of attempting to disrupt their entry into Keroka for a scheduled political rally.

The leaders said the incident occurred as they travelled to the final stop of the Linda Mwananchi tour in the Gusii region, alleging that the attackers sought to block their convoy from accessing the venue.

Addressing supporters after the incident, the leaders described the confrontation as an attempt to intimidate the opposition and curtail its political activities.

“They have been telling us that we will not make it to Keroka, but I want to confirm we are in Keroka. I rebuke and to tell those orchestrated an attack on us at Keumbu that their day are numbered, because when we form Kenya’s sixth administration, you will be held to account,” Sifuna stated.

“If we continue like this we may not hold the General Elections in 2027 and that is what he wants. He is going all over planted goons to disrupt our meetings. He is free to hold a rally where-ever he wants, but he should also allow us to exercise our right to assemble,” Maraga added.

The former CJ who is eyeing the presidency in 2027, Mosocho, said leaders committed to Kenya’s transformation should work together to uphold the rule of law, strengthen democratic institutions and expand economic opportunities.

He added that the Linda Mwananchi forums in Kisii and Nyamira will provide a platform to discuss governance, constitutional rights and the country’s political future.