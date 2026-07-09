Linda Mwananchi urges Kenyans to end Keumbu market boycott after violence

NAIROBI, Kenya July 9 – The Linda Mwananchi movement has appealed to Kenyans to stop boycotting businesses at Keumbu Market in Kisii County, saying innocent traders should not suffer because of July 3, 2026 violence.

The movement in a statement on Thursday said it had received reports of a quiet boycott of the market following the July 3 incident, when its convoy was attacked while passing through Keumbu.

According to the movement, ordinary traders especially women selling vegetables and other small-scale businesses should not be blamed for the actions of individuals allegedly involved in the violence.

“We wish to make it clear that Linda Mwananchi does not believe in collective punishment,” the statement said.

“The people behind the shameful incident are known and have been named. They have to suffer the consequences of their actions as individuals.”

The movement added that the majority of traders operating at Keumbu Market had no role in the confrontation and deserved continued support from customers.

“We appeal to the public not to condemn the Mama Mboga of Keumbu wholesale as this would be manifestly unfair,” the statement added.

Linda Mwananchi also announced plans to send a peace caravan to the market and engage local market leaders as a gesture of reconciliation and goodwill.

The appeal follows widespread discussion on social media after the July 3 confrontation involving the Linda Mwananchi convoy in Keumbu.

Following the incident, videos circulated online appearing to show some motorists and travellers saying they would avoid buying goods or stopping at Keumbu Market.

Some social media users also called for an economic boycott of businesses in the area, arguing that the community should hold those responsible for the violence to account.

However, there has been no official evidence showing that traders at the market collectively participated in the attack, and no official authority has announced or endorsed any boycott.

Linda Mwananchi has now distanced itself from such actions, saying responsibility should rest only with individuals found to have participated in the violence rather than the wider business community.

The movement said it hopes the planned peace outreach will help rebuild trust between residents, traders and its supporters while preventing innocent livelihoods from being affected.