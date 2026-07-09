IEBC Launches Probe Into Alleged Bribery, Violence and Campaign Malpractices in Ol Kalou By-Election

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dispatched investigation teams to Ol Kalou to probe a series of allegations surrounding the ongoing by-election campaign, including voter bribery, illegal late-night campaigns, violence and the presence of suspected criminal gangs in the constituency.

Speaking on Thursday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had received reports of widespread electoral malpractices and security concerns that could undermine the integrity of the poll.

Among the issues under investigation are claims of voter bribery, reports of campaigns being conducted beyond the legally permitted hours, and the death of one person in Ol Kalou on July 1 under circumstances linked to the heightened political activity in the area.

The commission is also investigating allegations regarding the presence of goons allegedly being used to intimidate voters and disrupt campaign activities.

Ethekon further confirmed that the commission was aware of a video circulating on social media allegedly showing Nakuru Senator David Gikaria involved in the mobilisation of voters through cash incentives in exchange for identification cards.

He said the matter had been noted and would form part of the ongoing investigations.

“Those found to have violated electoral laws will face the full force of the law,” he said, adding that candidates found culpable of electoral offences risk disqualification from the by-election.

The IEBC Chairperson warned that if investigations reveal widespread irregularities that compromise the credibility of the exercise, the commission could take the extraordinary step of invalidating the entire by-election process.

He called on investigative and oversight agencies, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, to urgently investigate the allegations and ensure accountability.

The developments come amid rising political tensions in Ol Kalou as candidates intensify campaigns ahead of the by-election, with the electoral agency insisting that the process must remain free, fair and credible.