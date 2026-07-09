Police Arrest 25 Foreign Nationals in Kisumu Crackdown on Human Smuggling

NAIROBI, Kenya July 9 – The Kenya Police Service has intensified its crackdown on human smuggling, with officers arresting 25 foreign nationals during a security operation targeting suspected illegal migration networks in Kisumu County.

In a statement on Thursday, police said officers from Kasagam Police Station conducted a targeted operation in the Nyamasaria, Kassawino and Mowlem areas, leading to the arrest of the suspects, who were allegedly found in the country without valid immigration documents.

According to the police, those arrested comprise 12 Ugandan nationals, four Burundians, three Congolese, three Rwandans, two Tanzanians and one Egyptian.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned in court as investigations continue into what authorities believe could be a broader human smuggling network operating in the region.

Police said the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to dismantle organized human smuggling syndicates and enforce immigration laws.

The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Kasagam Police Station said the crackdown will continue, emphasizing that security agencies remain committed to identifying and disrupting networks involved in the illegal movement of people across borders.

The National Police Service reiterated that sustained intelligence-led operations are being carried out to safeguard public security and combat transnational crimes, including human smuggling, which has increasingly become a concern in border and transit counties.

Authorities have not disclosed whether additional suspects are being pursued or if the arrested individuals were destined for other locations within or outside Kenya. Investigations are ongoing.