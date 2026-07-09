Former EALA Legislator Abubakar Zein Succumbs in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 9 Former East African Legislative Assembly member Abubakar Zein Abubakar has died. Abubakar passed away on Thursday at Avenue Hospital in Nairobi, sources confirmed. The cause of his death had not been made public.

His death comes just days after family, friends, political leaders, and supporters held a fundraising drive at Alliance Francaise to help meet the cost of his medical treatment, following reports that he had been unwell.

Tributes poured in, with many describing him as a seasoned legislator, constitutional reform advocate and respected public servant whose career spanned regional politics, governance and civic education.

Abubakar served as a Member of the East African Legislative Assembly between 2012 and 2022, where he sat on various committees and was actively involved in advancing regional integration within the East African Community.

He was widely recognized for championing governance reforms, constitutionalism, peace-building and human rights during his tenure.

Before joining EALA, Abubakar played a prominent role in Kenya’s constitutional reform process. He was among commissioners of the People’s Commission of Kenya, commonly known as the Ufungamano Initiative, which contributed significantly to debates that shaped the country’s constitutional review process.

He also served as Executive Director of Uraia Trust, where he spearheaded civic education and governance programmes aimed at strengthening democratic participation and constitutional awareness across the country.

During his years in EALA, Abubakar was known for his advocacy on regional peace and security, constitutional governance and the deepening of East African integration. He also participated in legislative initiatives touching on trade, governance and institutional reforms within the regional bloc.