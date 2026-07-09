Three Family Members Perish in Embu House Fire

EMBU, Kenya Jul 9 – Three members of the same family died after a fire razed their three-room timber house in Morara Village in Kianjokoma Sub-location, Embu County.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:20am on Wednesday within Embu North Sub-County, approximately five kilometres south-east of Kianjokoma Police Station.

Police officers who responded to the scene established that the three occupants of the house were trapped inside and perished in the inferno.

Police said the bodies of the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

According to a relative who spoke to investigators, he was awakened by a loud sound before discovering flames engulfing his sister’s house.

He immediately raised the alarm and, together with neighbours, attempted to contain the fire but their efforts were unsuccessful due to the intensity of the blaze.

The matter was subsequently reported to the area chief, who alerted police officers at Kianjokoma Police Station.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations visited and processed the scene while Crime Scene Investigation personnel documented evidence to assist with investigations.

Authorities have not yet established the cause of the fire and investigations are ongoing.

The bodies were moved to a local mortuary pending identification procedures and postmortem examinations as investigators seek to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal blaze.