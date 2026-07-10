Court Petition Seeks to Stop Nairobi Water Tariff Increase Over Public Participation Concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 10 – A Nairobi resident has moved to the High Court seeking to block the implementation of recently revised water tariffs, arguing that consumers were subjected to higher charges without meaningful public consultation as required by law.

In the petition, Francis Awino wants the court to suspend the enforcement of the new rates introduced through Gazette Notice No. 2710 pending the hearing and determination of the constitutional case.

The petitioner is seeking orders stopping the billing, collection and application of the revised charges, contending that the tariff review process failed to meet constitutional standards on public participation, access to information and fair administrative action.

As an alternative remedy, Awino wants the court to direct that all amounts charged under the disputed tariff structure be isolated and preserved pending the outcome of the case, with consumers receiving credits or refunds if the court eventually nullifies the increase.

He is also seeking protection for customers against disconnections, penalties, reconnection fees and backdated charges linked to non-payment of the contested tariff increment.

The petition further seeks to compel the relevant agencies to make public all documents used in approving the new pricing model, including affordability assessments, technical and financial evaluations, stakeholder submissions and records of public consultations.

Awino argues that authorities have not demonstrated compliance with Section 139 of the Water Act, which requires public participation before such changes can be implemented.

According to the court filings, although Nairobi Water indicated that a stakeholder engagement forum was held in December 2025, there is little publicly available evidence showing who attended, what concerns were raised or whether public views influenced the final decision.

The petitioner further questions the justification for increased tariffs at a time when consumers continue to face persistent service delivery challenges.

Court documents cite ongoing concerns including limited water access, low sewerage coverage, high levels of non-revenue water and irregular supply hours affecting many households and businesses across the capital.

Despite the application raising issues touching on the constitutional right to water and consumer protection, the High Court declined to certify the matter as urgent.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi Mande directed the petitioner to serve all respondents within seven days and ordered them to file their responses within two weeks of receiving the court papers.

The petitioner was granted leave to file supplementary submissions before the matter returns to court on October 27, 2026, for further directions.