Two Young Girls Found Dead in Kisii South as Police Launch Investigations

KISII, Kenya Jul 10 – Police in Kisii South Sub-County have launched investigations following the deaths of two young girls whose bodies were discovered in Bomorenda Location, Suneka Division.

The victims, identified as Annah Bahati and Stacy Nyanchama, aged approximately four and five years respectively, were reportedly found dead on the night of July 7, 2026, in a banana plantation near Marble Hospital in Nkura 3 Village, Nyangoge Sub-location.

According to preliminary reports, the two children had been playing together before they disappeared at around 6:00 p.m. A search was launched before the girls were later found unresponsive at about 10:00 p.m.

Authorities said a bottle believed to contain a pesticide substance was recovered near the scene. However, investigators have not established the cause of death, and police have cautioned against speculation as inquiries continue.

Officers from Suneka Police Station, led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), responded to the incident and secured the scene for investigations.

Kisii South Deputy County Commissioner Grace Ouma also visited the area as police commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The bodies of the two children were moved to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where post-mortem examinations are expected to help determine the cause of death.

Police have appealed to members of the public with any information that may assist investigations to report to the nearest police station.