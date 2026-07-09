Opposition yet to pick presidential candidate, says Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya July 9 – United Alternative Government (UAG) Co-Convenor Martha Karua has dismissed growing speculation over who will carry the coalition’s presidential flag in the 2027 General Election, saying no decision has been made on the matter.

Karua in a statement issued on Thursday said the coalition is still finalising its governance structures and has not agreed on the process, criteria or timeline for selecting its presidential candidate.

“Having received numerous enquiries from members of the public, supporters and the media, I wish to clarify the current position regarding the United Alternative Government,” Karua said.

She added: “No decision has been made on the process, criteria, or timeline for selecting the coalition’s presidential flag bearer.”

Karua, who serves as UAG Co-Convenor alongside Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, said the coalition remains focused on building strong institutions before making key political decisions.

She said the alliance is committed to consultation, inclusivity and respecting agreed internal processes.

“As Principals and Co-Convenors of the United Alternative Government, we are committed to building a coalition founded on consultation, mutual respect, inclusivity and fidelity to agreed processes,” she said.

“These values distinguish our coalition and inspire confidence among Kenyans who seek a credible, democratic and principled alternative.”

Karua revealed that a technical committee chaired by former Cabinet minister Kipruto arap Kirwa has completed most of its work and will soon present recommendations to coalition principals.

According to her, the committee has been developing proposals on how the coalition should be formally structured and governed.

“The Committee has now completed substantial work and will shortly present its recommendations to the Principals for consideration and approval,” she said.

She added that coalition leaders are expected to meet at a retreat where they will also discuss a shared agenda on democratic reforms, economic transformation and constitutional governance.

The former Justice Minister acknowledged that every Kenyan has the constitutional right to express support for a preferred presidential candidate but insisted that the coalition’s flag bearer would only be chosen through an agreed framework.

“The selection of the coalition’s flag bearer is one of the most consequential decisions we shall make,” Karua said.

“It is therefore a matter that must be determined collectively through an agreed consultative framework and established coalition structures.”

She urged coalition leaders, supporters and members to exercise patience as discussions continue.

Karua maintained that the coalition remains united despite increasing public debate over who should lead the opposition alliance into the 2027 elections.

She said the immediate priority is strengthening the coalition while engaging Kenyans on issues affecting their daily lives.

“Our coalition brings together distinguished leaders, each making invaluable contributions towards our shared mission of restoring constitutionalism, rebuilding the economy, strengthening democratic institutions and delivering accountable leadership,” she said.

She also confirmed that both she and Kalonzo Musyoka had recently been consulted by the technical committee on possible dates for a principals’ retreat.

Karua said the United Alternative Government will communicate its decisions through official coalition structures once consultations are complete.