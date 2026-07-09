Manchester United Close On Free Agent Keeper Darlow

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 9 – Manchester United are close to signing veteran goalkeeper Karl Darlow on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old left Leeds United at the end of June.

He made 22 Premier League appearances for the West Yorkshire outfit last season, finishing the campaign as Daniel Farke’s first choice.

Darlow is also Wales’ current first-choice goalkeeper.

The move is likely to trigger the exit of Altay Bayindir, who spent the majority of last season as understudy to Manchester United’s first-choice Senne Lammens.

With Radek Vitek also set to leave, either on loan or permanently after impressing on loan at Bristol City last term, Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick needed additional back-up given 40-year-old Tom Heaton has not played a first-team game since February 2023.

Providing the deal goes through as expected, Darlow will be involved in a pre-season campaign which begins against Wrexham in Helsinki on 18 July.