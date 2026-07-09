Gauff Beaten By Muchova In Epic Tie-Break To Reach Noskova Final

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 9 – Karolina Muchova saved a match point before coming through an epic deciding-set tie-break to beat Coco Gauff and secure a first Wimbledon final against fellow Czech Linda Noskova.

Muchova started the semi-final the stronger of the pair but Gauff hit back, and they could barely be separated in a high-quality third set.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Gauff came back from 4-1 down in the resulting tie-break and had match point on her serve, before sending a simple forehand into the net tape.

Muchova, the 10th seed, also missed her first match point but it was she who stood triumphant at the end after an astonishing 6-2 1-6 7-6 (12-10) win in sweltering conditions on Centre Court.

Muchova had reached four major semi-finals before Thursday’s match against Gauff, but only once made the final – at the 2023 French Open, where she was beaten in three sets by Iga Swiatek.

After clinching victory, Muchova buried her face in her towel as she took a moment to absorb the enormity of her achievement.

“It was very nerve-wracking. I don’t even know what I’m saying, I’m shaking and trying to sink it in,” the 29-year-old said.

“Honestly, it was such a big fight. It was a rollercoaster – match point and then match point down. You don’t have time to think.”

The 21-year-old Noskova reached her first major final by withstanding Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk’s second-set fightback to prevail 6-4 6-4.

It is the first time two women representing the same nation have contested a Grand Slam final since the 2017 US Open between Americans Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys.

A series of unforced errors and a double fault saw Gauff drop serve early on in a one-sided first set, and she shanked a forehand wide when handed the chance to break back.

More misses on her forehand gifted Muchova a double-break lead and the Czech kept her level consistently high to serve out the first set with an ace.

Having taken a bathroom break before the second set, a re-energised Gauff returned with more aggression, and she eventually found a way past Muchova on her ninth break point with a sublime cross-court backhand winner.

The momentum stuck and Gauff flew through the next four games to force a deciding set to the delight of the crowd – the majority of whom appeared to be backing the seventh seed.

The tension rose as the third set unfolded and the pair entertained the 15,000-strong crowd on Centre Court with top-quality groundstrokes and sensational quickfire play at the net.

It was fitting, then, that the match was decided with a tie-break, and from 4-1 down, Gauff somehow found a way to move level at 6-6.

The twists and turns continued as Muchova received a warning for a time violation at 8-8 on serve – and she immediately fired long to hand Gauff the first match point.

But the crowd were left gasping in anguish as Gauff, approaching the net, swiped the ball into the tape.

To add to the drama, Muchova slipped when she had the chance to convert her first match point, and Gauff produced a clean cross-court winner to cling on.

But the young American could not salvage the next one, planting a low forehand into the net after an extraordinary two hours and 35 minutes.

Muchova, who had clutched her ankle and gestured towards her side in pain during the final set, looked drained as she raised her arms in celebration.

A wrist injury sidelined her for almost 10 months from September 2023, but she has rediscovered her finest form this fortnight to beat three former Grand Slam champions on her way to the final.

Young Noskova building Grand Slam pedigree

Ninth seed Noskova’s best Wimbledon performance in her three previous appearances was a run to the fourth round last year.

But the latest talented young player to come from the Czech Republic has pedigree at the sport’s top level – beating world number one Iga Swiatek on her way to the Australian Open quarter-finals in 2024.

Noskova is now guaranteed to return to the world’s top 10 after Wimbledon regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s final.

That comes after a remarkably composed display against one of the tour’s most in-form players, despite competing as the youngest semi-finalist at Wimbledon since Jelena Ostapenko in 2018.

Both players had won an equal amount of points after eight games (29) in a closely-fought start to the match.

But it was Noskova who maintained her consistency deep into the opener and benefitted as Kostyuk faltered and conceded the set with a double fault.

Looking unfazed by the occasion throughout, Noskova looked set to press on to victory when she broke for a 3-1 lead in the second set.

An increasingly vocal Kostyuk launched an immediate response – but she could not build on that, before again losing her focus when it mattered most and losing the match on her serve.

On Saturday, Noskova and Muchova will contest the first women’s Wimbledon final to feature two players representing the same nation since Serena and Venus Williams met in the 2009 showpiece.

And she will head into that match full of confidence, having recorded more match wins on grass than any other player on Tour over the past two years, with this her 19th since the start of 2025.