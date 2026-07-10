Kisii Youth Hold Peace Caravan After Keumbu Violence, Call for Unity Beyond Politics

KISII, Kenya Jul 10 – Youth leaders in Kisii County have held a peaceful caravan aimed at promoting harmony and peaceful coexistence among residents, urging communities not to allow political differences to divide them.

The initiative comes just days after violence erupted in Keumbu, leaving one person dead and several others injured following an attack on a Linda Mwananchi convoy that was travelling to Keroka for a political rally.

Speaking during the peace caravan at Keumbu Market, Kisii Central MCA aspirant Frank Mirinya said the Gusii community has historically lived peacefully and should not allow political affiliations to breed hatred and division among neighbours and family members.

“We are one people and one community, and we will not allow the political class to divide us or make us harm one another for political gain,” said Mirinya.

He further appealed to Kenyans to continue supporting businesses operating at Keumbu Market and to accept the apologies issued by women traders from the area.

His remarks come amid an online campaign calling for a boycott of businesses in the market over allegations that some traders participated in the stoning of the Linda Mwananchi convoy.

Nyamira youth leader Dickson Machungu also urged young people to exercise restraint and avoid being exploited by politicians to engage in violence.

Machungu called on the youth to prioritise peace and economic empowerment rather than allowing themselves to be used to advance political interests.

The leaders maintained that political competition should not undermine the long-standing unity and coexistence that have characterised the Kisii community for generations.