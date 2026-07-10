Registrar of Political Parties Approves ODM Move to Remove Sifuna as Secretary-General

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 10 – The Registrar of Political Parties has approved the Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) decision to remove Senator Edwin Sifuna as the party’s Secretary-General, effectively clearing the implementation of a resolution passed by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

This follows a resolution adopted by the party’s top decision-making organ, which endorsed changes within the party hierarchy as ODM positions itself ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Registrar’s decision means the changes now take legal effect under the Political Parties Act, paving the way for the appointment or confirmation of a new Secretary-General in accordance with the party’s constitution and internal procedures.

Sifuna, who has served as ODM Secretary-General since 2021, has been one of the party’s most visible officials and a key figure in articulating the party’s positions on national political issues.