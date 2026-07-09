High Court Bars Wetangula, Kingi From Using Speakers’ Offices for Partisan Politics

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 9 – The High Court has barred National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi from engaging in partisan political activities through their constitutional offices pending the determination of a petition challenging their conduct.

In conservatory orders issued by Justice David Mburu, the court prohibited the two parliamentary leaders from using the authority, influence, prestige or privileges associated with their offices to organise, endorse, lead or participate in political campaigns supporting or opposing any political party, coalition or candidate.

The orders will remain in force until the constitutional petition filed against the two Speakers is heard and determined.

The petition was lodged by civil society organisation Vocal Africa, which argues that holders of the offices of Speaker are required to maintain political neutrality and should not use public office to advance partisan political interests.

According to the petitioner, the involvement of the two Speakers in political mobilisation and campaign activities raises constitutional concerns regarding impartiality and the separation between public office and party politics.

Justice Mburu certified both the petition and the accompanying application as urgent and directed that the matter proceed on a priority basis.

The court further ordered Vocal Africa to serve all respondents with the petition and supporting documents by the close of business on July 9, 2026.

Upon service, the respondents will have three working days to file and exchange their responses with the petitioner.

The petitioner was also granted leave to file a rejoinder within two days of receiving the responses should the need arise.

The matter is scheduled for mention on July 16, 2026, when the court will review compliance with its directions and determine the next steps in the proceedings.

The case is expected to test the constitutional limits of political engagement by occupants of key parliamentary offices and could have far-reaching implications on the role of Speakers in Kenya’s political landscape.