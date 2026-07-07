Gikaria defends ‘cash-for-ID’ mobilisation, says checks meant for campaign accountability

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 — Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria has sparked controversy after revealing that he spent Sh1.2 million in a single day in Ol Kalou Constituency while defending the collection of National Identity cards from residents ahead of the July 16 parliamentary by-election.

Speaking during a campaign stop in Mirangine, Gikaria dismissed claims that his team’s insistence on retaining voters’ IDs was intended to manipulate the electoral process, saying the exercise was aimed at ensuring campaign resources reached registered voters within polling stations assigned to his campaign team.

“Yesterday alone, right here among you, I spent Sh1.2 million. I did not chase anyone away. Was anyone sent away from the meeting? I said those who had come, even if they had not been invited, should stay,” Gikaria said in remarks captured on video.

The legislator said campaign coordinators were asking for National Identity cards to confirm whether beneficiaries were registered in polling stations allocated to his team.

Gikaria further claimed his campaign had been allocated Sh250,000 for daily activities, saying the funds were earmarked for specific polling stations under his coordination.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of area MP David Njuguna Kiaraho on March 29.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula subsequently declared the seat vacant, paving the way for the July 16 by-election.

The mini-poll has drawn intense political interest from both Kenya Kwanza and the opposition, with senior political leaders making frequent visits to the constituency.

The campaigns have also coincided with a series of high-profile government initiatives in the area, including the distribution of 20,000 subsidised LPG cylinders led by Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira and the deployment of two government-owned service boats at Gwa Kiongo Dam.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticised the flurry of development projects, urging residents to accept government assistance but vote according to their conscience.

“Let them give you the gas cylinders, mattresses, speedboats, transformers and everything else. But do not surrender your vote,” Gachagua said during a recent campaign rally.

The by-election campaign has increasingly focused on voter mobilisation, government development projects and campaign financing as candidates make a final push for support ahead of polling day on July 16.