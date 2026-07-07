Nairobi police report 10 arrests as heavy security keeps Saba Saba protests off CBD

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 — Ten people were arrested in Nairobi during the Saba Saba commemorations as police credited an extensive security operation and public cooperation for the relative calm witnessed across the capital.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud said the suspects were arrested for obstruction and other offences in two separate incidents, with six apprehended in Pangani and four within the Central Police Station jurisdiction.

“We do not have any death, injury, but we had apprehensions of only 10 persons. Six were arrested within Pangani area, and four were arrested within Central Police Station. They will be charged for obstruction and other relevant offences,” Mohamud told a media briefing on Tuesday evening.

The arrests came after police mounted one of the largest security operations in recent years ahead of the annual Saba Saba commemorations.

Multi-agency security teams sealed off Parliament Buildings with razor-wire barricades, deployed anti-riot officers and water cannons, and established checkpoints on major routes into the Central Business District, including Thika Road, Mombasa Road, Jogoo Road and Waiyaki Way.

The security measures, announced by the National Police Service on Monday night, were justified on the basis of previous Saba Saba commemorations that authorities said had been marked by violence, looting and disruption of business.

Earlier in the day, police also arrested several youths near Harambee House after they attempted to assemble along Harambee Avenue, while thousands of commuters experienced delays as security officers screened vehicles and pedestrians entering the CBD.

Despite the heightened deployment, most businesses remained open throughout the day and public transport operations gradually normalised after morning congestion caused by the checkpoints.

Mohamud thanked Nairobi residents for cooperating with security officers and maintaining calm.

“I want to thank the residents of Nairobi for their cooperation, restraint and commitment to peace. They have demonstrated a sense of patriotism and respect for the rule of law,” he said.

He maintained that while the Constitution guarantees the right to assemble and demonstrate, the right is regulated under the Public Order Act.

“The Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and the freedom to assemble, picket and demonstrate. But the same freedom is not absolute and is guided by the Public Order Act,” Mohamud said.

The regional police commander said no deaths, injuries or incidents of looting had been reported in Nairobi by the time of the briefing.

“Eighty percent of the businesses are still operating until this time, and there was no single looting or theft reported,” he said.

The security operation followed calls by civil society groups and activists to commemorate Saba Saba with demonstrations demanding action on governance, alleged extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and accountability.

Protest organisers maintained they had notified police of the planned demonstrations, a claim disputed by law enforcement.