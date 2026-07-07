Nakuru stays calm as businesses reopen after cautious start to Saba Saba commemorations

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 7 — Nakuru remained calm throughout Tuesday’s Saba Saba commemorations, with businesses reopening gradually after a cautious start as heightened police deployment and fears of possible demonstrations kept many residents off the streets during the early morning hours.

Unlike Nairobi, where Parliament was sealed off and multi-agency security teams mounted checkpoints across major roads into the Central Business District, no demonstrations were reported in Nakuru despite the nationwide mobilisation by activists marking the anniversary of Kenya’s pro-democracy movement.

Most businesses in the city’s Central Business District delayed opening until about 9am, with traders opting to monitor the security situation before resuming operations after it became apparent that the town would remain peaceful.

Small-scale traders, including hawkers and kiosk operators, also stayed away during the early hours, while parking bays in the CBD remained largely empty before gradually filling up as confidence returned.

Schools within Nakuru City and its outskirts operated normally, although some parents kept their children at home over fears that the planned Saba Saba demonstrations could spill over into the town.

By midday, commercial activity had largely returned to normal, with public transport operating smoothly, retail outlets reopening and traffic returning to normal levels.

The cautious start reflected concerns generated by the National Police Service’s nationwide security operation ahead of the annual Saba Saba commemorations.

Authorities had announced enhanced security measures, citing previous commemorations that were marked by violence, looting and disruption to businesses.

Across Nairobi, police erected checkpoints on Thika Road, Mombasa Road, Jogoo Road and Waiyaki Way, sealed off Parliament Buildings with anti-riot units, water cannons and razor wire, and intensified screening at entry points into the CBD.

The Matatu Owners Association reported significant disruption to public transport, with thousands of commuters stranded during the morning rush hour.

Police also arrested several youths near Harambee House after they attempted to assemble close to the Office of the President, while authorities maintained that sensitive government installations would remain under tight security.

Despite the extensive deployment in the capital, Saba Saba demonstrations proceeded peacefully in several other towns, including Mombasa, where protesters concluded a brief 15-minute march through the CBD after reaching an agreement with police on a peaceful procession.

The annual Saba Saba commemoration marks the historic July 7, 1990 pro-democracy protests that challenged one-party rule and ultimately paved the way for the reintroduction of multiparty democracy and the constitutional reforms that culminated in the 2010 Constitution.

This year’s demonstrations have centred on calls for accountability over alleged extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, governance and protection of constitutional rights.