Orderly Protest Held in Mombasa After Police Agreement

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – Residents in Mombasa were allowed to stage a 15-minute march protest through the city’s Central Business District after consultations with police officers.

Following consultations the police provided security along the agreed route to ensure public safety.

The organisers say their protest is aimed at shedding light on poor governance and economic issues.

“Citizens have their rights and their freedoms. So today we are here to remember them and to build a better Kenya by defending and implementing our constitution.”

“They told us that when they came into power they would protect us, but now that they are in power, they are killing us and abducting people. Even Gen Zs who don’t have payslips, they are taxing us on everything. They have ruined education for us; they have ruined everything. So we are saying the fourth struggle and the third struggle is about economic justice,” said a protestor

Business activities largely continued as normal, with security officers remaining deployed across key parts of the city.

“I’m a baddie. I came here because our Gen Zs are being abducted. We aren’t told where they are, and their legs are being broken. When we ask where are our GenZs they don’t want to tell us,” said a female activist.

“This march today, we have marched well, we have been protected well, and I see we have finished well. I pray all Kenyan police could be like these Mombasa police because we haven’t seen any violence since we started this movement,” another activist added.

Police have maintained a visible presence at the Treasury Square where the participants have staged a Saba Saba commemoration.