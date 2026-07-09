Ruku Outlines Ambitious Plan to Modernise Kenya’s Public Service

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 9 – The Government is implementing far-reaching public service reforms aimed at delivering efficient, effective, and citizen-centred services to all Kenyans, in line with Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution.

Speaking during a public engagement session hosted through his social media platforms, Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku said the reforms are guided by the national values and principles of governance under Article 10 and the values and principles of public service under Article 232, which require public institutions to uphold accountability, transparency, integrity, responsiveness, equity and high standards of professional ethics.

He said the Government is committed to building a modern, efficient and people-focused public service that responds to the needs of citizens while ensuring prudent use of public resources.

“The Constitution places the citizen at the centre of public service. Our responsibility is to ensure every Kenyan receives quality, timely and accessible government services regardless of where they live,” Ruku said.

To strengthen citizen participation and accountability, the Cabinet Secretary announced that he will conduct weekly public engagement forums through the digital platforms to give Kenyans an opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback and propose practical solutions to improve service delivery across government institutions.

“We want to hear directly from wananchi because public service must be responsive to the people it serves. Their views will help us continuously improve the quality and efficiency of government services,” he said.

Ruku said one of the Ministry’s flagship reforms is the expansion of Huduma Centres to bring government services closer to citizens. He noted that the Government plans to increase the number of Huduma Centres to 290, with the long-term objective of ensuring every constituency has at least one centre where residents can conveniently access essential public services.

He said the initiative will reduce the time and cost that citizens incur in accessing government services, while promoting efficiency, inclusivity, and equitable access in line with the Constitution.

The Cabinet Secretary further highlighted ongoing reforms in human resource management, including the digitisation of public service systems, strengthening performance management and the ongoing payroll audit aimed at eliminating ghost workers and other irregularities.

He said the reforms are intended to promote accountability, safeguard public resources and ensure taxpayers receive value for money through an efficient and productive public service.

According to Ruku, since taking over as the Cabinet Secretary, the Ministry has made significant progress for the past 15 months in transforming public service institutions by embracing technology, strengthening governance systems and improving service delivery standards across government.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring every public servant upholds the constitutional principles of professionalism, impartiality, accountability and efficient use of resources as outlined in Article 232.

On youth empowerment, Ruku said the Ministry is finalising a comprehensive internship policy that will provide a transparent and harmonised framework for the recruitment, placement, supervision and management of interns across the public service, creating more opportunities for young people while strengthening the country’s human capital.